Aventus (AVT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $14,842.00

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, Aventus has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One Aventus token can now be bought for $0.0756 or 0.00001031 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Mercatox, Gatecoin and Ethfinex. Aventus has a total market cap of $453,812.00 and $14,842.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013662 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00186256 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.62 or 0.01438288 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000608 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024582 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00120615 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aventus’ launch date was July 19th, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. Aventus’ official website is aventus.io . Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aventus’ official message board is blog.aventus.io . The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Aventus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HitBTC, Mercatox, Ethfinex, Gatecoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aventus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aventus using one of the exchanges listed above.

