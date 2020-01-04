Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atomera Incorporated is involved in the business of developing, commercializing and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology (TM) for semiconductor transistors. Atomera Incorporated is headquartered in Los Gatos, California. “

Get Atomera alerts:

NASDAQ ATOM opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.76. Atomera has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $5.84.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Atomera had a negative return on equity of 79.99% and a negative net margin of 2,468.44%. The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atomera will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avenir Corp lifted its stake in shares of Atomera by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 156,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 11,116 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atomera by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 71,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atomera by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 32,986 shares during the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in Europe and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atomera (ATOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atomera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atomera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.