Associated Capital Group Inc (NYSE:AC) Receives $44.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Associated Capital Group Inc (NYSE:AC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.33.

Separately, TheStreet raised Associated Capital Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of NYSE:AC traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $39.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,718. Associated Capital Group has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $45.58. The company has a market capitalization of $888.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.84 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.13.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a positive return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 52.35%. The business had revenue of $5.12 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.

In other news, Chairman Mario J. Gabelli purchased 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.44 per share, with a total value of $30,442.96. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mario J. Gabelli purchased 1,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $38,916.00. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 20,467 shares of company stock valued at $738,637. Company insiders own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. 11.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory and asset management services in the United States. It offers alternative investment management, institutional research, and underwriting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Rye, New York.

