ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) Trading Up 6.9%

ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN)’s stock price was up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.16, approximately 520,678 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 410,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

Several analysts have issued reports on ASLN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BTIG Research lowered ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price (up previously from $2.00) on shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

The company has a market cap of $65.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 3.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.30.

ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.19. Analysts expect that ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) by 57.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,993 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.06% of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASLN)

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for prevalent cancers. It targets diseases that are prevalent in Asia, and orphan indications in the United States and Europe. The company's lead program, varlitinib, is a reversible small molecule pan-human epidermal growth factor receptor, or pan-HER, inhibitor that targets the human epidermal growth factor receptors HER1, HER2, and HER4.

