Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.14.

ASH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut Ashland Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Ashland Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $167,616.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,991.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Peter Ganz sold 1,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $106,715.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,894.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,982 shares of company stock valued at $314,538 in the last three months. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASH. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 2nd quarter worth $413,763,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Ashland Global by 8.7% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,588,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,379,000 after purchasing an additional 126,472 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ashland Global by 9.4% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,507,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,152,000 after purchasing an additional 129,934 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Ashland Global by 7.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,019,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,549,000 after purchasing an additional 66,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Ashland Global by 9.0% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 993,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,413,000 after purchasing an additional 81,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASH stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.59. 709,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,961. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Ashland Global has a 1-year low of $70.40 and a 1-year high of $81.22.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.21). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 20.26%. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ashland Global will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.00%.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

