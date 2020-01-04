Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $36.66

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.66 and traded as high as $37.26. Arrow Financial shares last traded at $37.01, with a volume of 1,661 shares changing hands.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.68 and its 200 day moving average is $34.32. The stock has a market cap of $566.11 million, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.62.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $29.99 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd.

In related news, Director Gary C. Dake sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $123,095.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,924.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas L. Hoy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $54,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,150 shares of company stock valued at $217,264. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Arrow Financial by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Arrow Financial by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Arrow Financial by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Arrow Financial by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,138,000 after purchasing an additional 13,426 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Arrow Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. 41.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:AROW)

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

