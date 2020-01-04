Arqma (ARQ) Market Cap Achieves $21,243.00

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $21,243.00 and approximately $202.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Arqma has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,385.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.66 or 0.01822460 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.75 or 0.03055179 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00583969 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.76 or 0.00686966 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011506 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00063252 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00023522 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013679 BTC.

About Arqma

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2018. Arqma's total supply is 9,061,785 coins and its circulating supply is 3,017,242 coins. Arqma's official website is arqma.com . Arqma's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency's Github account can be viewed here

Arqma Coin Trading

Arqma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

