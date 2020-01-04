Argus Reiterates Buy Rating for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Argus restated their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have a $2,250.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AMZN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,280.00 to $2,000.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 25th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a hold rating and a $1,850.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Sunday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,175.73.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $1,874.97 on Tuesday. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $1,518.31 and a 52-week high of $2,035.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,785.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,818.85. The firm has a market cap of $929.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total transaction of $6,065,855.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,455,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total transaction of $2,226,463.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,364,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Financial Advantage Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 26.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 18.0% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 59 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 200.0% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 55.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.