AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.33.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATR. Zacks Investment Research raised AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $260,744.49. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in AptarGroup by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 9,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in AptarGroup by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AptarGroup by 213.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 66,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,923,000 after purchasing an additional 45,532 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,012,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in AptarGroup by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ATR traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.04. The company had a trading volume of 221,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,050. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.68. AptarGroup has a 52 week low of $89.29 and a 52 week high of $126.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.90 and its 200 day moving average is $117.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.04.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $701.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.93 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 17.85%. AptarGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AptarGroup will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

