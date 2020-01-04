AppCoins Market Cap Reaches $2.67 Million (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One AppCoins token can currently be purchased for about $0.0267 or 0.00000363 BTC on exchanges including Binance, HitBTC, BiteBTC and Huobi. In the last seven days, AppCoins has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. AppCoins has a market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $40,696.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AppCoins alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013673 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00187263 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.57 or 0.01462271 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025077 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00121889 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AppCoins Token Profile

AppCoins’ launch date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,054,312 tokens. AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

AppCoins Token Trading

AppCoins can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Binance, HitBTC, IDEX and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AppCoins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AppCoins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.