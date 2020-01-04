Analysts Set Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) PT at $159.00

Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $159.00.

NICE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Nice from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Nice from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ NICE traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.00. 72,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,800. Nice has a 1-year low of $102.67 and a 1-year high of $161.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.04). Nice had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $387.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.04 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Nice will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nice by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nice by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Nice by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nice by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nice by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

