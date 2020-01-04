Analysts Set Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) PT at $20.50

Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Longbow Research cut shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Interface from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TILE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Interface by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 12,292 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interface by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 8,913 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Interface by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Interface by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,004,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,404,000 after buying an additional 38,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interface by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 394,994 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TILE traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.41. The company had a trading volume of 259,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,654. The company has a market capitalization of $969.16 million, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.69. Interface has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $348.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.58 million. Interface had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Interface will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Interface

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

