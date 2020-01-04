Analysts Set Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Target Price at $27.67

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.67.

FVRR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Fiverr International from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America raised Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Fiverr International in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Fiverr International from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fiverr International stock. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,000. UBS Oconnor LLC owned about 0.15% of Fiverr International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FVRR traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.19. The company had a trading volume of 180,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,367. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.62. Fiverr International has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $44.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $27.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.12 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 32.55% and a negative return on equity of 26.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiverr International will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

