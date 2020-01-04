Analysts Set Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Target Price at GBX 1,493.25

Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,493.25 ($19.64).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CBG. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,460 ($19.21) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Monday, September 16th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,511 ($19.88) to GBX 1,393 ($18.32) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Investec downgraded shares of Close Brothers Group to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 1,415 ($18.61) to GBX 1,420 ($18.68) in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Close Brothers Group stock traded down GBX 9 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,625 ($21.38). The company had a trading volume of 154,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,969. Close Brothers Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,209 ($15.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,663 ($21.88). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,535.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,412.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20.

In other news, insider Mike Morgan sold 19,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,344 ($17.68), for a total transaction of £264,902.40 ($348,464.09). Also, insider Preben Prebensen sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,443 ($18.98), for a total transaction of £2,164,500 ($2,847,277.03). Over the last three months, insiders sold 318,914 shares of company stock valued at $431,534,096.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

