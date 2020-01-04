Analysts Set Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) Price Target at $277.53

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $277.53.

CP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $349.00 to $346.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $378.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $327.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 33.3% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter worth about $65,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 39.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 67.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CP stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $257.66. 292,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,891. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $177.36 and a 52 week high of $258.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $246.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $1.20. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.6303 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

