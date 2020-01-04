Analysts Expect T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) to Post $0.86 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) will post $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for T-Mobile Us’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.98. T-Mobile Us reported earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T-Mobile Us will report full year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $5.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for T-Mobile Us.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.33 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC set a $86.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.46.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,511 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.82% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile Us stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,825,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598,457. The company has a market cap of $67.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.30. T-Mobile Us has a 52 week low of $65.55 and a 52 week high of $85.22.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

