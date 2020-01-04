Analysts Expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Hewlett Packard Enterprise posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

HPE traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.77. 7,802,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,375,911. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.08. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $17.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This is a positive change from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.12%.

In related news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 432,998 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $6,945,287.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 9,255 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $147,154.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,183.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 549,735 shares of company stock worth $8,825,608. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 56,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 10,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

