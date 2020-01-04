Analysts Expect Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) to Announce $0.39 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) will announce $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.48. Hallmark Financial Services posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.60 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Hallmark Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $117.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.45 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 136,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 72,700 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 53,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 27,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA purchased a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $371,000. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HALL stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.98. 114,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,920. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12-month low of $9.48 and a 12-month high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $332.20 million, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.17.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

