Analysts Expect Eni SpA (NYSE:E) to Announce $0.52 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Eni SpA (NYSE:E) to announce $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ENI’s earnings. ENI reported earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that ENI will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ENI.

ENI (NYSE:E) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter. ENI had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 7.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on E shares. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ENI in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ENI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of ENI in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in ENI during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ENI during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in ENI by 219.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ENI during the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. 1.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of E stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.56. 171,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,177. ENI has a 1-year low of $28.54 and a 1-year high of $36.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $57.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.94.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

