Analysts Expect Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is $0.00. Dycom Industries reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 120%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $3.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $884.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

DY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.86.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

DY traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,239. Dycom Industries has a 52-week low of $40.06 and a 52-week high of $64.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.87.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

