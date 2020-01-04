Analysts Expect Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) will announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Del Taco Restaurants also reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Del Taco Restaurants.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $120.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.27 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TACO. TheStreet cut shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Shares of TACO stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $7.93. The company had a trading volume of 232,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,550. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.95 million, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Del Taco Restaurants has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $13.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.56 and its 200 day moving average is $9.99.

In other Del Taco Restaurants news, Director Eileen A. Aptman acquired 35,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.19 per share, for a total transaction of $254,669.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,511 shares in the company, valued at $327,224.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eileen A. Aptman acquired 91,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.86 per share, with a total value of $718,160.34. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,511 shares in the company, valued at $357,716.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 189,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,442,220. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,745,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,844,000 after buying an additional 174,922 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 991.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 218,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 198,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 11,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

