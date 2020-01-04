Analysts Anticipate GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.88 Million

Equities analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) will post $27.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for GenMark Diagnostics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.50 million to $28.70 million. GenMark Diagnostics reported sales of $19.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics will report full year sales of $88.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $88.30 million to $89.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $113.42 million, with estimates ranging from $110.10 million to $116.02 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GenMark Diagnostics.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 60.63% and a negative return on equity of 239.16%. The company had revenue of $20.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GNMK. BidaskClub cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

In related news, COO Scott Mendel sold 5,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $28,268.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 330,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,795,500.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hany Massarany sold 16,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $89,176.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,924.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,268 shares of company stock worth $272,529 in the last three months. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNMK. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 434.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,824,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,787 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 9.5% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 5,640,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,608,000 after acquiring an additional 488,739 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $2,700,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $2,165,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 317.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 447,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 340,566 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GNMK traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.70. 188,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,586. GenMark Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.91. The firm has a market cap of $274.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.15.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

