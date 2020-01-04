Analysts Anticipate Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to Announce $1.00 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to announce $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Garmin’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.99. Garmin posted earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Garmin will report full-year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Garmin.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. Garmin had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $934.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GRMN. BidaskClub cut shares of Garmin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.19.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $255,099.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 181,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $16,909,591.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,048,640 shares of company stock valued at $97,210,169. 23.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Garmin in the second quarter worth about $3,324,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its position in Garmin by 11.0% in the second quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 3,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Garmin by 62.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 574,877 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,875,000 after purchasing an additional 221,853 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Garmin by 5.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,858 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Garmin by 13.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

GRMN stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.71. 503,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,333. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Garmin has a 52 week low of $61.50 and a 52 week high of $99.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Garmin’s payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

