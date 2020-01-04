Analysts Anticipate CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $154.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) to report sales of $154.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CarGurus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $155.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $153.69 million. CarGurus posted sales of $126.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full-year sales of $585.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $584.45 million to $586.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $710.88 million, with estimates ranging from $700.40 million to $727.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CarGurus.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.99 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 18.30%. CarGurus’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CarGurus to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. CarGurus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.58.

CARG traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $36.35. The company had a trading volume of 634,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,081. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.77, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.89. CarGurus has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $45.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In related news, Director Ian G. Smith sold 117,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $4,679,847.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 283,725 shares in the company, valued at $11,278,068.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $1,341,596.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,333,072 shares in the company, valued at $86,906,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,073,253 shares of company stock worth $39,552,330 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 10.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,585,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,687,000 after buying an additional 512,647 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 46.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,176,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,759 shares in the last quarter. HMI Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 248.5% in the third quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 4,357,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107,349 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 4.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,440,000 after purchasing an additional 59,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 93.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 891,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,179,000 after purchasing an additional 430,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

