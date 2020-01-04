American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $36.47

Shares of American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.47 and traded as high as $39.28. American National BankShares shares last traded at $39.07, with a volume of 205 shares trading hands.

AMNB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American National BankShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of American National BankShares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American National BankShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.76 million, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.47.

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.09 million. American National BankShares had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 11.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American National BankShares Inc will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. American National BankShares’s payout ratio is 40.15%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of American National BankShares by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in American National BankShares by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in American National BankShares by 29,833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in American National BankShares by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in American National BankShares by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. 38.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

