Amazon.com’s (AMZN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports.

AMZN has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,040.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,280.00 to $2,000.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,000.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Macquarie set a $2,200.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,175.73.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $1,874.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $1,518.31 and a 1 year high of $2,035.80. The company has a market capitalization of $941.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,785.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,818.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total value of $6,260,717.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,766,219.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank boosted its position in Amazon.com by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

