Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.25 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders and other diseases. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc., formerly known as Nivalis Therapeutics, is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Separately, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Alpine Immune Sciences to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.56.

NASDAQ:ALPN opened at $3.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $8.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.79.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 10.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Hikari Power Ltd raised its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 52.9% in the third quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 185,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 64,224 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 67.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 81,800 shares during the period. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

