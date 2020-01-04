Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,516.00 to $1,546.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Alphabet from $1,525.00 to $1,460.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a $1,245.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $1,360.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1,450.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,420.33.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $7.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,361.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,111,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,893. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,332.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,229.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,027.03 and a 1 year high of $1,373.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $13.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,536,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,402,449,000 after purchasing an additional 302,354 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,752,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,145,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,824 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,876,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,197,956,000 after purchasing an additional 33,408 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,674,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,265,722,000 after purchasing an additional 31,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,301,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,491,779,000 after purchasing an additional 66,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

