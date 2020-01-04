Agrocoin (AGRO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $320,428.00

Agrocoin (CURRENCY:AGRO) traded down 63.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. During the last week, Agrocoin has traded 23.2% higher against the US dollar. Agrocoin has a total market cap of $8.41 million and approximately $320,428.00 worth of Agrocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Agrocoin token can now be bought for $0.0690 or 0.00000935 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and VinDAX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Agrocoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00039272 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $435.67 or 0.05907637 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029591 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00035928 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001944 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002639 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Agrocoin Profile

Agrocoin (CRYPTO:AGRO) is a token. It was first traded on January 2nd, 2019. Agrocoin’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,944,271 tokens. Agrocoin’s official Twitter account is @BitagroI . The official message board for Agrocoin is medium.com/@agrocoin.org . The official website for Agrocoin is bitagro.io

Agrocoin Token Trading

Agrocoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and VinDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Agrocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Agrocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Agrocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Agrocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Agrocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.