Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 6,740,831 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 251% from the previous session’s volume of 1,922,749 shares.The stock last traded at $2.97 and had previously closed at $2.50.

AGRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Agile Therapeutics to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair upgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.96.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.50.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). On average, equities analysts forecast that Agile Therapeutics Inc will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agile Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 435,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $735,175.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Agile Therapeutics by 2,219.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,538 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 73,238 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $175,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Agile Therapeutics by 27.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 169,226 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 36,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Agile Therapeutics by 7.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 450,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 32,911 shares in the last quarter. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

