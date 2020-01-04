AgaveCoin (AGVC) One Day Volume Tops $49,802.00

AgaveCoin (CURRENCY:AGVC) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. AgaveCoin has a total market cap of $22.30 million and $49,802.00 worth of AgaveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AgaveCoin has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. One AgaveCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0571 or 0.00000771 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Sistemkoin and SouthXchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013612 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00187370 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.84 or 0.01482222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00123273 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024827 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AgaveCoin Token Profile

AgaveCoin’s total supply is 35,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,619,593 tokens. AgaveCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AgaveCoin is www.agavecoin.org

AgaveCoin Token Trading

AgaveCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, SouthXchange and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AgaveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AgaveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AgaveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

