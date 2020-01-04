AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $57.71

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $57.71 and traded as high as $67.02. AeroVironment shares last traded at $67.02, with a volume of 19,032 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVAV shares. Canaccord Genuity set a $80.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.92.

The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.71.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $83.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,896 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $409,829.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 56,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,329,981.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 41,376 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,387 in the last 90 days. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

