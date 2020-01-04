Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $270.04

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $270.04 and traded as high as $304.00. Advanced Medical Solutions Group shares last traded at $302.00, with a volume of 134,773 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 7.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 271.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 275.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.70 million and a PE ratio of 31.46.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Company Profile (LON:AMS)

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the advanced wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded and OEM. The company offers natural and synthetic polymers for use in advanced wound care dressings under the ActivHeal brand; medical adhesives for closing and sealing tissue under the LiquiBand brand name; and sutures and haemostats for the medical device market under the RESORBA brand.

