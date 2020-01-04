ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADTN shares. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. MKM Partners lowered shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

In other news, SVP Marc Kimpe acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.02 per share, for a total transaction of $27,060.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 19,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,778.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Balan Nair acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.19 per share, with a total value of $91,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,950.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 757.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,142 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,726 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 11,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADTN traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $9.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,744. ADTRAN has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $17.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.39 million, a PE ratio of -21.19, a PEG ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.32 and a 200-day moving average of $11.07.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $114.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ADTRAN will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

