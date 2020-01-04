AdHive Price Reaches $0.0006 on Exchanges (ADH)

AdHive (CURRENCY:ADH) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 4th. One AdHive token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including Liquid, HitBTC and IDEX. AdHive has a market cap of $79,015.00 and $154.00 worth of AdHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AdHive has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AdHive Profile

AdHive (ADH) is a token. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2018. AdHive’s total supply is 392,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,376,614 tokens. The official website for AdHive is adhive.tv . The official message board for AdHive is medium.com/@AdHiveTV . The Reddit community for AdHive is /r/AdhiveTv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AdHive’s official Twitter account is @AdhiveTv and its Facebook page is accessible here

AdHive Token Trading

AdHive can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdHive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

