ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.42

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.42 and traded as high as $2.44. ADDvantage Technologies Group shares last traded at $2.42, with a volume of 803 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ADDvantage Technologies Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.76% of ADDvantage Technologies Group worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEY)

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunication industries in the United States, Canada, Central America, Asia, Europe, Mexico, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Cable Television and Telecommunications.

