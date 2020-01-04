Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Trading Up 7.7%

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) shares were up 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.30 and last traded at $4.08, approximately 1,256,041 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 939,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADMS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.48. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.09). Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 215.09% and a negative return on equity of 205.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADMS. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 53.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 144.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,396 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 13,247 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,928 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $173,000. 51.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADMS)

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

