Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ACHV) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 4,003,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 2,476,680 shares.The stock last traded at $0.56 and had previously closed at $0.52.

ACHV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut Achieve Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.56.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.23). Equities research analysts predict that Achieve Life Sciences Inc will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 152.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 165,667 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 12.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 35,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 24.4% during the second quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 524,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 102,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes smoking cessation aids in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

