Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) EVP Sells $306,821.84 in Stock

Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) EVP John D. Quisel sold 5,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $306,821.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,946.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Acceleron Pharma stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,250. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $54.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.06 and a 200 day moving average of $44.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 14.02, a current ratio of 14.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.03). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 30.79% and a negative net margin of 353.57%. The business had revenue of $4.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. Acceleron Pharma’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the second quarter worth $89,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the third quarter worth $149,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 4,163.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1,947.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the second quarter worth $190,000. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on XLRN. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $71.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Leerink Swann dropped coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

