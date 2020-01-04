Abulaba (AAA) Hits 1-Day Volume of $4.00

Abulaba (CURRENCY:AAA) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Abulaba token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and BiteBTC. Abulaba has a total market cap of $217.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Abulaba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Abulaba has traded down 25.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Abulaba alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00187397 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.21 or 0.01464404 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024845 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00123223 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Abulaba

Abulaba’s total supply is 397,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,090,818 tokens. Abulaba’s official website is abulaba.co . Abulaba’s official Twitter account is @AbulabaCapital

Abulaba Token Trading

Abulaba can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abulaba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abulaba should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abulaba using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Abulaba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abulaba and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.