ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.94.

Several research analysts recently commented on ABM shares. Maxim Group reduced their price target on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on ABM Industries from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

NYSE ABM traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.32. 298,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,005. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.09 and its 200-day moving average is $38.23. ABM Industries has a twelve month low of $31.05 and a twelve month high of $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.63.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ABM Industries will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.10%.

In other news, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $60,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $182,400. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,489,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 352.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,123,000 after purchasing an additional 275,095 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,999,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,980,000 after purchasing an additional 184,023 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 1,113.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 187,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,483,000 after purchasing an additional 171,683 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 8.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,850,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,007,000 after purchasing an additional 146,285 shares during the period. 98.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

