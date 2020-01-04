$6.79 Billion in Sales Expected for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) will report sales of $6.79 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.78 billion to $6.81 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific reported sales of $6.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full year sales of $25.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.43 billion to $25.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $26.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.73 billion to $27.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.83.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 47,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.88, for a total value of $14,122,056.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,960 shares in the company, valued at $97,332,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10,824.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,928,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $566,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,308 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,589.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 819,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $240,564,000 after purchasing an additional 788,686 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,645.9% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 720,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $211,683,000 after purchasing an additional 694,545 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,141,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $621,561,000 after purchasing an additional 598,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,139,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,033,477,000 after purchasing an additional 395,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO traded down $3.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $322.82. 807,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,389. The firm has a market cap of $130.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $317.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $295.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $215.63 and a fifty-two week high of $330.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

