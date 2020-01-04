51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JOBS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of 51job in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised 51job from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on 51job in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded 51job from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Get 51job alerts:

JOBS stock traded up $4.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.92. 277,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,650. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.51. 51job has a 12-month low of $59.36 and a 12-month high of $97.08.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $138.36 million during the quarter. 51job had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 15.46%. Research analysts predict that 51job will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOBS. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in 51job during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 51job in the second quarter worth $124,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of 51job during the third quarter worth $218,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 51job during the third quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 51job in the second quarter valued at $366,000. 47.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 51job

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.