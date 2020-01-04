$452.96 Million in Sales Expected for Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) will announce $452.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $451.01 million to $455.50 million. Stitch Fix posted sales of $370.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full year sales of $1.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Stitch Fix.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Stitch Fix had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $432.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SFIX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.69.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.13. 1,058,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,501,578. Stitch Fix has a 52 week low of $16.99 and a 52 week high of $37.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.81, a PEG ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 3.30.

In other news, major shareholder J William Gurley bought 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.25 per share, with a total value of $140,647.00. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 44,362 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $1,121,914.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 359,170 shares of company stock worth $8,760,824. 47.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 562.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,605,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,289 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 2,234,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,467,000 after purchasing an additional 313,296 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,028,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,808,000 after purchasing an additional 69,428 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 880,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,182,000 after purchasing an additional 227,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 558,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,756,000 after purchasing an additional 394,407 shares in the last quarter. 41.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stitch Fix (SFIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.