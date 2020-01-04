$384.37 Million in Sales Expected for Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) will report $384.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty One analysts have issued estimates for Propetro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $408.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $330.90 million. Propetro posted sales of $425.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Propetro will report full-year sales of $2.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Propetro.

Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $541.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.39 million. Propetro had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 21.83%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PUMP shares. AltaCorp Capital lowered Propetro from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Propetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen cut Propetro to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Propetro from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Propetro from $17.60 to $10.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.61.

Shares of PUMP stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,501,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,350. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.99. Propetro has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average of $12.03.

About Propetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

