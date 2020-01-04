$3.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) will announce sales of $3.25 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mylan’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.28 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.20 billion. Mylan reported sales of $3.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Mylan will report full-year sales of $11.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.50 billion to $11.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $11.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.82 billion to $12.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mylan.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Mylan had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Mylan from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Mylan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mylan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.97.

Shares of Mylan stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.20. The stock had a trading volume of 7,904,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,746,843. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Mylan has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $32.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Mylan by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,048,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,160,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026,215 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mylan by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,959,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,143,000 after acquiring an additional 547,356 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mylan by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,031,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,289,000 after acquiring an additional 664,498 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mylan by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,247,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its position in shares of Mylan by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 6,698,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,491,000 after acquiring an additional 277,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

