$239.43 Million in Sales Expected for Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) to report sales of $239.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Proofpoint’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $241.50 million and the lowest is $237.84 million. Proofpoint reported sales of $198.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Proofpoint will report full year sales of $883.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $882.60 million to $886.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Proofpoint.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $227.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.32 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on PFPT. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Proofpoint in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Proofpoint in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.05.

PFPT stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.15. The stock had a trading volume of 505,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,062. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.74 and a beta of 1.60. Proofpoint has a 52-week low of $82.93 and a 52-week high of $133.58.

In other Proofpoint news, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.63, for a total value of $2,372,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,287,407.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Blake P. Salle sold 10,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $1,257,165.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,134.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,979 shares of company stock worth $6,539,841 in the last three months. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Proofpoint by 21,856.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 175,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,668,000 after acquiring an additional 174,852 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Proofpoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,051,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Proofpoint by 74.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,665 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Proofpoint by 6.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Proofpoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 98.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

