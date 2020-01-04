$237.22 Million in Sales Expected for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to report sales of $237.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $242.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $228.53 million. Douglas Emmett reported sales of $226.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full-year sales of $930.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $917.29 million to $941.26 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $966.19 million, with estimates ranging from $937.45 million to $989.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.38). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $238.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

DEI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.80.

NYSE DEI traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.91. 749,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,781. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Douglas Emmett has a 12-month low of $33.07 and a 12-month high of $45.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Douglas Emmett’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 7.9% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 366,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,705,000 after acquiring an additional 26,994 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 255,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 133.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the third quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 269,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after acquiring an additional 13,271 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

