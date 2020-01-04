$2.05 EPS Expected for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.98. Costco Wholesale posted earnings of $2.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full-year earnings of $8.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.36 to $8.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.82 to $9.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Costco Wholesale.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, December 13th. Edward Jones downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.00.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $291.73. 1,925,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,986,393. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $296.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $201.45 and a fifty-two week high of $307.34.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,029.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.05, for a total value of $1,205,532.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,959,673.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,780 shares of company stock worth $11,620,272 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COST. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Costco Wholesale (COST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.