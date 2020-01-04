$2.05 EPS Expected for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2020 // Comments off

Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.98. Costco Wholesale posted earnings of $2.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full-year earnings of $8.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.36 to $8.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.82 to $9.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, December 13th. Edward Jones downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.00.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $291.73. 1,925,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,986,393. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $296.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $201.45 and a fifty-two week high of $307.34.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,029.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.05, for a total value of $1,205,532.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,959,673.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,780 shares of company stock worth $11,620,272 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COST. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Costco Wholesale (COST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.