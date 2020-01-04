$1.45 EPS Expected for Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) will report $1.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Dover’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44. Dover reported earnings per share of $1.43 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dover will report full year earnings of $5.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $5.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Dover had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 price target on shares of Dover and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.04.

DOV stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $115.78. 587,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,027. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.50. Dover has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $116.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Dover’s payout ratio is 39.44%.

In other Dover news, VP William Spurgeon sold 6,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $718,079.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,296 shares in the company, valued at $579,806.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 13,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total transaction of $1,428,531.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 356,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,478,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,210 shares of company stock valued at $2,712,287. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Dover during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Dover during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Dover by 229.1% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

